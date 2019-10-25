Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas accredited as High Commissioner of India to Gambia
Shri Godavarthi Venkata Srinivas (IFS:1993), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Senegal, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Gambia, with residence in Dakar.
(With Inputs from APO)
