OTP based refund system introduced for tickets booked by IRCTC authorized agents

Indian Railways introduces a new OTP based refund system for tickets booked through authorized railway ticketing agents. This is aimed to bring in a transparent and customer-friendly refund system for reserved e-tickets that are canceled or which are fully waitlisted dropped tickets. This new system will be implemented by Indian Railways PSU, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC).

The OTP (One time Password) will be received as SMS on the registered mobile number of the passenger (provided by the customer/passenger to the agent at the time of booking). The customer/passenger will be required to share the OTP with the agent who booked the ticket, for getting the refund amount.

Through this user-friendly facility, the passenger will come to know about the exact refund amount received by the agent on his behalf against canceled tickets or fully waitlisted dropped ticket.

The objective of the scheme is to streamline the cancellation refund process further so that the cancellation amount is refunded timely to the customer by the agents.

Customers are advised:

To provide correct mobile no. of one of the passengers to the IRCTC authorized agent at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets. To ensure that the agent records his or her mobile no. correctly at the time of booking reserved rail e-tickets.

To note that only IRCTC authorized agents are permitted to book reserved rail e-tickets to the customer

And to note that OTP based refund for canceled tickets or fully waitlisted dropped tickets will be processed only if the ticket is booked through IRCTC authorized agents.

(With Inputs from PIB)