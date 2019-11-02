Saudi Crown Prince approves Aramco IPO intention to float for Sunday -sources
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved on Friday the go ahead of the initial public offering of state oil giant Aramco, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Aramco is expected to announce its intention to float (ITF) on Sunday, the sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
