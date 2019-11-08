President Ramaphosa commends 4IR Commission for work done to date

International Development News
The Commission is further tasked with advising the government on the most optimal strategies to harness the potential of technology as an enabler to grow the economy and create much-needed jobs. 

The Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) has presented President Cyril Ramaphosa with its draft diagnostic report towards the country's 4IR plan and opportunities available to harness it.

The report was presented to President Ramaphosa during a meeting on Thursday.

The Commission, which was established earlier this year and chaired by the President with Professor Tshilidzi Marwala as his Deputy chairperson, is tasked with advising the President and government as a whole on relevant policies, strategies, and action plan to position South Africa as a smart, connected and competitive global player.

The Presidency in a statement said President Ramaphosa commended the Commission for the work done to date, appreciating particularly the focus of the Commission to align the country's envisaged 4IR strategy to the objectives and aspirations of the National Development Plan.

"The Commission for the work done to date, appreciating particularly the focus of the Commission to align the country's envisaged 4IR strategy to the objectives and aspirations of the National Development Plan," said the Presidency.

The work of the Commission is centered on eight workstreams dealing with the impact of technological advancement on human capital and the future of work as well as social and economic development.

The President has further welcomed the Commission's commitment to practical and tangible recommendations which will be developed in collaboration with, and with the active participation of, a cross-section of South Africans.

The President said: "The work of this Commission is critical to ensuring that we propel our country into the future. This future will be one where South Africa will have a globally competitive, inclusive and shared economy".

The final report of the Commission is expected to be finalized by February 2020 and presented to Cabinet for consideration.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

