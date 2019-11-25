International Development News
Development News Edition

Paris to expand district cooling network as global warming boosts aircon

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 19:19 IST
Paris to expand district cooling network as global warming boosts aircon

Paris plans to expand its urban cooling system, which uses a network of underground water pipes, and make it available to small companies and residential buildings as global warming increases the number of aircon units in the city, deputy mayor Jean-Louis Missika said on Monday.

Paris, in partnership with French utility Engie, operates a cooling grid using water from the Seine river, but the 75 km (47 mile) network mainly services hospitals, hotels, museums and department stores. It has no residential customers. "We do not want global warming to lead to a profusion of individual aircon units. These are inefficient, polluting and they add to local warming. And they are ugly," Missika told Reuters on the sidelines of an Engie seminar.

France has seen a series of heatwaves in recent summers and on July 25 the French capital recorded a temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit), the hottest since records began. Missika said Paris wants its Climespace cooling network - Europe's biggest - to cover 100% of the city's area over the next 20 years, from about 43% today, and make it available to non-institutional customers.

"It must be possible to connect the cooling grid to residential buildings as well as to small businesses," he said, adding that the city is already discussing this with social housing operators RIVP and Paris Habitat. The expansion of the cooling network will be part of the criteria in a new tender for the operation of the network, which for the past 30 years has been run by Engie unit Climespace, which had 2018 revenue of 91 million euros ($100 million).

Paris has a minority stake in Climespace, via Paris urban heating grid operator CPCU, which is 66.5% owned by Engie and the rest by Paris. Missika said the city plans to organise a tender in 2020 with a view to put a new operator in place by February 2021.

Asked whether it would be conceivable that the tender would not be won by long-time Paris partner Engie, Missika said he expected many firms will want to bid for the 20-year contract. He declined to comment on potential bidders, but insiders say these could include Dalkia, the energy services unit of French utility EDF, and energy infrastructure group Idex, which is owned by investment fund Antin and operates the heating and cooling grid of Paris business district La Defense.

Missika said Paris is also looking into bringing natural cooling into the 19th century Haussmann buildings that make up a large part of its housing stock, by using defunct chimneys for ventilation. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Amnesty urges release of Afghan men who exposed paedophile ring

Kabul, Nov 25 AFP Two men have been arbitrarily detained by Afghanistans intelligence agency after exposing a paedophile ring that allegedly abused hundreds of boys, Amnesty said Monday in a statement urging the pairs release. Sexual abuse ...

MSME sector to be encouraged to build daily-use items: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector will be encouraged to build daily- use items like cycles and non-polluting ovens. Banerjee said the state government is ready to ...

Iran online dissident shot dead in Istanbul: reports

Istanbul, Nov 25 AFP An Iranian man who ran an opposition social media site was gunned down earlier this month in Istanbul, local media reported on Monday. Massoud Molavi, said to be in his mid-30s, was murdered on the street while walking ...

Ashok Leyland join hands with lClCl Bank for vehicle loans

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Monday said it has tied up with lClCl Bank for vehicle loans for a period of two years. The company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with lClCl Bank to enter into a strategic financing pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019