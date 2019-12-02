Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:44 IST
Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline

Moscow, Dec 2 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday launched the first gas pipeline linking the two countries. The mammoth Power of Siberia pipeline connecting the world's top gas exporter and its largest energy importer crowns years of tough negotiations and work in difficult conditions.

"Today is remarkable, a truly historic event not only for the global energy market, but first of all for us and for you, for Russia and China," Putin said during a televised ceremony featuring the two leaders. Xi said the project "serves as a model of... mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries." "The development of Sino-Russian ties is and will be a foreign policy priority for both our nations," Xi said on Russian television in translated remarks.

Alexei Miller, head of Russian gas giant Gazprom which championed the project, said nearly 10,000 people had worked to build the enormous pipeline. During the ceremony Miller was shown ordering workers to open a valve allowing gas to pass across the border into China.

"Gas is going to the pipeline system of the Chinese People's Republic," he said. The 3,000-kilometre (1,850-mile) pipeline runs from remote regions of eastern Siberia to Blagoveshchensk on the border, then into China.

Russia and China signed a 30-year, USD 400 billion deal to build and operate the pipeline in 2014, after a decade of difficult talks. It was Gazprom's biggest contract. The company is to supply China with 38 billion cubic metres (1.3 trillion cubic feet) of gas annually when the pipeline is fully operational in 2025.

Gazprom has stressed that the pipeline ran through "swampy, mountainous, seismically active, permafrost and rocky areas with extreme environmental conditions". Russia is also planning to soon launch two more gas pipelines that will ramp up supplies to Europe while bypassing Ukraine.

TurkStream, which Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan hope to launch in January, is to transport Russian gas to Turkey. Nord Stream-2, which would double Russian gas volumes to Germany, is expected to go online in mid-2020. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

B'luru police sets up separate wing to enhance women security

Bengaluru police have set up a separate wing for women, strengthened the helpline and improvised its mobile app BCP Suraksha in the wake of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. Bengaluru PoliceCommissioner Bhaskar...

Global conference on sustainable development, sustainable debt starts in Dakar

Senegals capital Dakar is hosting an international conference on sustainable development and sustainable debt on December 2. Dakar is considered fitting venue for discussion as Senegal is using a powerful recipe for sustainable growth.By im...

Chaos at Kolkata airport as GoAir flights delayed, canceled

HIGHLIGHTAt least two flights of GoAir to Guwahati and Ahmedabad were eventually canceled after being delayed by hours.Travelers said the airline did not give any explanation initially before informing that the delays were due to technical ...

Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019