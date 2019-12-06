Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agriculture agency calls for soil protection as they threatened by erosion

Unsustainable agriculture practices and other improper land-use changes, such as illegal deforestation, can accelerate erosion up to a thousand times, according to FAO.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 06:14 IST
UN agriculture agency calls for soil protection as they threatened by erosion
“Soil erosion can also cause significant losses in biodiversity, damage to urban and rural infrastructure and, in severe cases, lead to the displacement of human populations”, explained Mr. Mansur. Image Credit: Flickr

Although soils are essential for human well-being and the sustainability of life on the planet, they are threatened on all continents by natural erosion, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on World Soil Day, calling for their protection.

Healthy soils are the basis for healthy habitats for all living beings. They provide food, clean water, raw materials, and various ecosystem services.

But salinity, acidification, and loss of biodiversity are just some of the threats that soils are currently facing.

This year's World Soil Day commemoration focuses on reversing soil erosion for our future.

"We are celebrating a treasure beneath our feet which hosts a quarter of the planet's biodiversity and provides about 95 percent of our food", said Eduardo Mansur, FAO's Director of the Land and Water Division.

Unsustainable agriculture practices and other improper land-use changes, such as illegal deforestation, can accelerate erosion up to a thousand times, according to FAO.

Soil erosion affects soil health and productivity by removing the highly fertile topsoil and exposing the remaining soil.

It decreases agricultural productivity, degrades ecosystem functions and amplifies hydrogeological risk, such as landslides or floods.

"Soil erosion can also cause significant losses in biodiversity, damage to urban and rural infrastructure and, in severe cases, lead to the displacement of human populations", explained Mr. Mansur.

FAO spelled out that by 2050, it may reduce up to 10 percent of crop yields, which is equivalent to removing millions of hectares of land from crop production.

"We must stop soil erosion to save our future", stressed Mr. Mansur. "It takes up to 1,000 years to form one centimeter of top soil, but this one centimeter can be lost with just one heavy rainfall if soil cover is not protected".

To prevent and minimize soil erosion, farmers and other land users can adopt sustainable soil management practices under an enabling environment.

Underscoring that FAO is ready to support them, he urged everyone to take action.

"Fighting soil erosion must be everyone's fight", he concluded. "Join our effort. Stop soil erosion and save our future."

World Soil Day is held annually on 5 December to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources.

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kings' Bagley cleared to resume basketball activities

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to resume full-contact basketball activities, the team announced Thursday. Bagley, who fractured his right thumb in the Oct. 23 season-opening game against the Phoenix Suns, will b...

Steelers RB Conner to miss third straight game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner said Thursday that he will miss Sundays game against the Arizona Cardinals as he continues to battle a shoulder injury. Conner also told reporters that he isnt sure when he will return.I dont wa...

Guard: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Minnesota; 3 aboard

A Black Hawk helicopter with three crew members aboard crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard said, though officials did not offer any immediate information about the conditions of crew members. The Guard tweete...

Soccer-Johnson to replace Gallop as new Australia soccer boss in January

Football Federation Australia have appointed former City Football Group executive James Johnson to replace long-serving CEO David Gallop. Johnson, who represented Australia at youth level and has held administration roles across the globe, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019