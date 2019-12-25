Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait end dispute over shared oil fields

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 16:07 IST
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait end dispute over shared oil fields

Riyadh, Dec 25 (AP) Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have ended a nearly five-year-long dispute over shared oil fields and have agreed to resume oil production from the divided Neutral Zone, but stressed this would not change their OPEC commitments to crude oil production cuts. The allied Gulf Arab nations signed the agreement in Kuwait City on Tuesday. Local media reported that about 300,000 barrels per day were being pumped from the area before the dispute halted production in early 2015.

The divided zone, located between the two neighbouring countries' land borders, can produce up to half-a-million barrels per day. The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the agreement will not affect Saudi Arabia's commitments to reduce its crude output to 9.7 million barrels of per day.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who has spent the past few years as a Saudi energy insider trying to resolve the rare public spat between the kingdom and its Gulf neighbour. The Kuwait News Agency reported that a "lavish ceremony" was held to mark the event, and was attended by Kuwait's foreign minister, energy minister and other officials. (AP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce to go for sprint double at Tokyo Olympics

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will run in both the 100 metres and 200 metres events at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Fraser-Pryce is a two-times Olympic 100 metres champion and she won gold at this years world championships in Doha.The 3...

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP

Anti-CAA violence part of conspiracy, says BJP MP Mangaluru, Dec 25 PTI The violent incidents during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Mangaluru on December 19 was part of a pre-planned conspiracy by the Opposition parties...

Pope prays for peace in global flashpoints

Eds Adding details, incorporating related series Vatican City, Dec 25 AFP Pope Francis appealed for peace in many of the worlds hotspots, singling out the crises in the Middle East, Venezuela and Lebanon as well as armed conflicts ravaging...

Iran warplane crashes near dormant volcano: state media

Tehran, Dec 25 AFP An Iranian military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday near a dormant volcano in the northwest of the country and its pilot was missing, official media reported. State news agency IRNA said the jet went down at 900 am 0530 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019