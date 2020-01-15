Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN deeply distressed by rising terrorist attacks in north-east Kenya

Key services and programs, delivered by the government and other partners, for children and communities should not be targets of armed combat.

UN deeply distressed by rising terrorist attacks in north-east Kenya
Acts of terrorism should not be another reason for the children in those regions to slip further behind.  Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations Country Team in Kenya is deeply distressed by the rising cases of terrorist attacks on schools, teachers, and learners, especially in the north-eastern regions of Kenya. While we stand in solidarity with the affected communities, we reiterate that acts of terror and hate are even more egregious when they target innocent, unarmed civilians including children.

The bombings of schools and the killing of civilians violate international humanitarian law. We wish to remind all combatants that whatever their grievances, they must uphold their obligations and cease targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools. Key services and programs, delivered by the government and other partners, for children and communities should not be targets of armed combat.

It is especially troubling that the most affected regions are already lagging behind in school attendance rates. We recognize that school staff who are traumatized by such incidents face the agonizing dilemma of whether they should continue in the job under such threats. Acts of terrorism should not be another reason for the children in those regions to slip further behind.

As the UN in Kenya, we are determined to entrench our engagement with National and County Governments to implement the pillars of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, including addressing the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, building capacity to prevent and combat terrorism and ensuring respect for human rights and the rule of law as the fundamental basis for the fight against terrorism.

We commit to working with other stakeholders as we pursue the UN value of making children's human and civil rights a lived reality for all children in Kenya.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Sexton new Ireland captain as Farrell era begins

Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton was chosen as the teams new captain on Wednesday as coach Andy Farrell named his first squad since taking over from Joe Schmidt after last years disappointing World Cup. Sexton, a former world rugby player of t...

Gaurav Chandel death case: Missing SUV found in Ghaziabad

Nine days after the death of Greater Noida West resident Gaurav Chandel, police on Wednesday recovered his SUV, which had gone missing on January 6 from Ghaziabad, officials said. The Kia Seltos was recovered from Masoori area of Ghaziabad ...

Kolkata police speaks in different voices about case against

Suspense prevailed on Wednesday over whether the Kolkata police has registered an FIR against 150 unidentified people after a protest by Left students on Saturday against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting Prime Minister...

President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the At Home Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravanes residence on the oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020