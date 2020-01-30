Ethiopian airlines suspends all flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak
Ethiopian airlines on Thursday has suspended all flights to China, where an outbreak of coronavirus has killed at least 170 people, according to the airline's passenger call centre.
An Ethiopian Airlines spokesman declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
