Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi calls for discussions on economic issues in Parliament

Calling for enriched discussions in both the Houses of Parliament, the Prime Minister said it should also focus on the empowerment of the people.

PM Modi calls for discussions on economic issues in Parliament
“We should focus mostly on economic issues in this session and we should try to see how India can benefit most out of the present global economic scenario and how it can take forward the country’s economy.” Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi asked the Members of Parliament to work towards laying a strong foundation for a bright future of the country in the new decade.

In his customary remarks to the media before the commencement of the Budget session of the Parliament today the Prime Minister called for wide discussions on the economic issues in the country and how to maximize benefits to India in the current global economic scenario.

"We should focus mostly on economic issues in this session and we should try to see how India can benefit most out of the present global economic scenario and how it can take forward the country's economy."

Calling for enriched discussions in both the Houses of Parliament, the Prime Minister said it should also focus on the empowerment of the people.

"Our Government is known for striving for the empowerment of all the underprivileged sections and women. We would continue to work in this direction even in this decade. I wish that both the houses have great discussions on economic issues and the empowerment of people. I am confident that the discussions would be enlightening and enriching all of us', he said

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Following are the top foreign stories at 2005 hours

FGN27 UK-BREXIT-LD INDIABusinesses see promising India-UK ties ahead after Brexit London The UK will officially quit the European Union EU on Friday night, a certainty welcomed by Indian businesses operating in the country as well as the B...

Delegates from over 60 countries to attend DefExpo in Lucknow

Delegates from over 60 countries including China, Russia, the UK and South Korea will participate in the upcoming DefExpo, Indias mega defence exhibition, which is being held in Lucknow from February 5-9. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said a...

Omega Seiki makes foray into EV space; unveils electric cargo vehicle

Auto component maker Omega Seiki on Friday announced its foray into electric mobility space with the unveiling of an electric three wheeled cargo vehicle to cater to the needs of e-commerce and B2B industry segments. Available in two trims,...

HUL to increase soap prices by 5-6 pc

FMCG major HUL on Friday said that it would increase soaps prices by up to 6 per cent in a phased manner to offset the rising cost of palm oil. According to HUL Chief Financial Officer Srinivas Phatak, prices of palm oil in the last six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020