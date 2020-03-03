New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL44 JK-SHELLING Pak Army shells areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in the early hours of Tuesday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said. .

DES13 UP-LD CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Agra hotels told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China Lucknow: Hotels and the authorities at tourist sites in Agra have been told to inform the office of the chief medical officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday. . DES7 RJ-CORONAVIRUS Rajasthan awaits tourist's test report, Gehlot tells officials to follow coronavirus guidelines Jaipur: As Rajasthan authorities awaited a crucial medical test report to confirm if an Italian visitor here has coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed health officials to strictly follow the Centre’s guidelines on containing the disease. .

DES11 UP-MAYAWATI-PM-SOCIAL MEDIA PM Modi's tweet that he planned to give up social media meant to divert public attention: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said people "feel" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement a day earlier that he was contemplating giving up social media presence was meant to divert public attention from "shortcomings" of the government. . DES8 HR-CONG-PROTEST Congress MLAs disrupt proceedings of Haryana assembly Chandigarh: Congress MLAs on Tuesday disrupted proceedings of the Haryana assembly after their protest march was stopped by security personnel at some distance away from the entrance to the Vidhan Sabha complex. .

DES6 EC-HR-RS BYPOLL EC announces bypoll to RS seat BJP's Birender Singh quit New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana vacated by former Union minister Birender Singh. . DES15 UKD-BUDGET SESSION U'khand Budget session: Guv recounts steps taken for rural connectivity, industrialisation Gairsain: The Budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began here on Tuesday with Governor Baby Rani Maurya highlighting steps taken by the state government for boosting rural connectivity, industrialisation and e-governance. .

DES12 UKD-BIRDS-DEATH Mass death of white-throated laughingthrush in Uttarakhand Pithoragarh (U'khand): Around 50 white-throated laughingthrush birds died mysteriously in the forests of Berinag sub-division of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.. .

