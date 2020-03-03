Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:34 IST
New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL44 JK-SHELLING Pak Army shells areas along LoC in J&K's Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan Army opened fire and shelled areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in the early hours of Tuesday, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, an official said. .

DES13 UP-LD CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Agra hotels told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China Lucknow: Hotels and the authorities at tourist sites in Agra have been told to inform the office of the chief medical officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive, so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection, an official said on Tuesday. . DES7 RJ-CORONAVIRUS Rajasthan awaits tourist's test report, Gehlot tells officials to follow coronavirus guidelines Jaipur: As Rajasthan authorities awaited a crucial medical test report to confirm if an Italian visitor here has coronavirus, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructed health officials to strictly follow the Centre’s guidelines on containing the disease. .

DES11 UP-MAYAWATI-PM-SOCIAL MEDIA PM Modi's tweet that he planned to give up social media meant to divert public attention: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said people "feel" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement a day earlier that he was contemplating giving up social media presence was meant to divert public attention from "shortcomings" of the government. . DES8 HR-CONG-PROTEST  Congress MLAs disrupt proceedings of Haryana assembly Chandigarh: Congress MLAs on Tuesday disrupted proceedings of the Haryana assembly after their protest march was stopped by security personnel at some distance away from the entrance to the Vidhan Sabha complex. .

DES6 EC-HR-RS BYPOLL EC announces bypoll to RS seat BJP's Birender Singh quit New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana vacated by former Union minister Birender Singh. . DES15 UKD-BUDGET SESSION U'khand Budget session: Guv recounts steps taken for rural connectivity, industrialisation Gairsain: The Budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began here on Tuesday with Governor Baby Rani Maurya highlighting steps taken by the state government for boosting rural connectivity, industrialisation and e-governance. .

DES12 UKD-BIRDS-DEATH Mass death of white-throated laughingthrush in Uttarakhand Pithoragarh (U'khand): Around 50 white-throated laughingthrush birds died mysteriously in the forests of Berinag sub-division of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

WFP joins AU to celebrate Africa Day of School Feeding

The United Nations World Food Programme WFP joins the African Union AU and countries across Africa to celebrate the Africa Day of School Feeding on 01 March 2020, taking the occasion to underscore that investments in human capital through s...

Father-son story gets magical twist in animated 'Onward'

Pixar has made movies about toys, fish, robots in space and cars. Now the hit animation studio is venturing into the world of fathers and sons with Onward.Although the film is set in a fantasy world populated by elves, unicorns, pixies, and...

Newgen gets patent for mark detection system and methodology

Newgen Software said on Tuesday that the US Patent Office has issued a patent for its mark detection system and methodology. The company is a global provider of low code automation platform managing content, processes, and communication. It...

European stocks, oil surge as central banks respond to virus

London, Mar 3 AFP European stock markets and oil prices surged Tuesday and most Asian indices finished higher after Wall Street rocketed, fuelled by hopes of a concerted global response to the deadly coronavirus. The Japanese yen, seen as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020