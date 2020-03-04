Adityanath to stay away from 'Holi milan'

In the wake of the coronavirus scare, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he will stay away from 'Holi milan' and appealed people to refrain from attending social functions. In a tweet, the chief minister said he will also stay away from 'Holi milan' in public interest. "Coronavirus is an infectious virus and its infection spreads from one person to another. Therefore, protection is more important than treatment," he said in a related tweet. "It is my appeal to all people of the state to refrain from attending social functions and take good care of themselves and their families with full responsibility," he added.

The festival of Holi is slated for March 10. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had tweeted that he would not participate in any 'Holi milan' programme as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted.PTI SAB RDK.

