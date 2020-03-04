Paytm employee in Gurugram tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of digital payment platform Paytm has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday and advised its employees to work from home for a couple of days. Paytm spokesperson said, "One of our colleagues based out of Gurgaon office who recently returned from Italy post a vacation has sadly been tested positive for coronavirus. He is receiving appropriate treatment and we are extending complete support to his family."

"As a precautionary measure, we have suggested his team members to get health tests done immediately. We have also advised all our colleagues to work from home for a couple of days while we get our offices sanitized. However, there will not be any impact on our daily operations and Paytm services will continue as usual," the spokesperson said. After 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said wearing masks is not the only solution and urged people to take all precautionary measures.

Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.