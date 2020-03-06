Left Menu
Development News Edition

PGF invests $19.9 million in hydrogen energy facility

“The development of alternative energy initiatives like this one is vital for the Taranaki region’s economy. We are pleased the PGF is working with Taranaki businesses to build sustainable long-energy term industry,” Mr. Peters said.

PGF invests $19.9 million in hydrogen energy facility
“The Kapuni plant is a significant contributor to South Taranaki’s economy and this project will create around 50 jobs during construction and an additional seven jobs after construction,” said Mr. Peters. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Government is investing $19.9 million through the Provincial Growth Fund in a game-changing hydrogen energy facility in South Taranaki, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced today.

"The development of alternative energy initiatives like this one is vital for the Taranaki region's economy. We are pleased the PGF is working with Taranaki businesses to build sustainable long-energy term industry," Mr. Peters said.

The joint venture between Ballance Agri-Nutrients Limited and Hiringa Energy Limited will see the production of green hydrogen from renewable electricity and water at a facility in Kapuni, South Taranaki. The green hydrogen produced will then be used to power the Ballance Agri-Nutrients' Kapuni plant.

"The Kapuni plant is a significant contributor to South Taranaki's economy and this project will create around 50 jobs during construction and an additional seven jobs after construction," said Mr. Peters.

"This initiative is expected to attract significant investment from industries interested in New Zealand green hydrogen and to be a catalyst for a green hydrogen market, and contribute to major growth through the Taranaki region and nationally.

"In the future, green hydrogen produced by these sorts of projects could fuel our heavy transport industry."

This investment comes from a $40 million commitment from the PGF to support renewable energy projects. Through this, the PGF has funded four hydrogen projects in Taranaki which lay the groundwork for a clean energy future for the region. Another $3.16 million has been announced to fund two wind turbines on Stewart Island.

"Projects like this will make a serious difference for the future of a cleaner, greener New Zealand. We look forward to announcing further PGF funding for Taranaki as New Zealand transitions to a low emissions economy," Mr. Peters said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Battling Kenin saves match point to make Lyon quarters

Lyon, Mar 6 AFP Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fought off a match point against world number 174 Jacqueline Cristian to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA event in Lyon on Thursday. Kenin, who had lost her opening matches in both Dub...

Curry still plans on playing for USA in Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Mar 6 AFP Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, returning to the NBA after four months with a broken left hand, said Thursday he still wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, cl...

Ronaldinho lawyer denies fake passport allegation

Asuncion Paraguay, Mar 6 AFP Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinhos lawyer denied on Thursday that he and his brother had used fake passports to enter Paraguay. The World Cup winner and his brother were questioned for more than seven ho...

Australian Rules - Newspaper shuts down "sexist" feedback on women's game

An Australian newspaper has cancelled all reader commentary on its coverage of the Australian Football League Womens AFLW competition due to vile and sexist posts. Melbourne daily Herald Sun said it had taken the measure after appeals from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020