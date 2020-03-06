Left Menu
2 arrested in Bengal with deer hides worth Rs 1 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canning
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 11:29 IST
Two suspected smugglers were arrested after two deer hides with a total worth of Rs 1 crore were found in their possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday. Acting on source information, Mandir Bazar police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Dey paid a visit to the suspected smugglers in their hotel room in Lakshmikantapur by posing as a customer of deer hides, a source in the Sundarban police district said.

The two persons fell into the trap and were arrested after they showed the deer hides to the officer, he said. The suspected smugglers are Barun Karmakar and Snehashish Haldar, residents of Gabberia in Mandir Bazar police station area, the source said.

An investigation is on to ascertain whether the duo has links with any international smuggling racket, he added. PTI CORR ACD ACD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

