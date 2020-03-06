Delimitation commission for JK, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal, Nagaland formed

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai was on Friday appointed chairperson of the Delimitation Commission to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies of Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir and the northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland, a Law Ministry notification said

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and state election commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and the four states will be the ex officio members, it said

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002, the central government hereby constitutes the Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland...," the notification said.

