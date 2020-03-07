Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Ayodhya seers put under house arrest before Thackeray arrival: SSP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ayodhya
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:44 IST
Three Ayodhya seers put under house arrest before Thackeray arrival: SSP

The Ayodhya administration on Saturday, hours before the arrival of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple, put three Hindu seers under house arrest for threatening to greet the CM with black flag, said police. The seers had threatened to greet Thackeray with black flag saying that he has formed government in Maharashtra with the help of those who had dubbed Lord Ram as an imaginary figure.

The three seers who were put under house arrest on early Saturday morning are Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi Temple, Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapaswi Chhawni Temple and Rakesh Dutt Mishra, the president of Hindu Mahasabha, said Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of police Ashish Tiwari. Thackeray reached the temple town shortly after the noon.

Sources said three teams of police personnel swooped on the houses of the three saints and served them with the adminstration order to stay in the house arrest and left after deploying a few policemen outside their residences to prevent them from venturing out. With the Maharashtra chief minister reaching the makeshift temple, several seers have now raised the demand to wash the entire temple premises with 'Ganga jal' to purify the premises. PTI CORR RAX RAX RAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Sea of meth as Myanmar army smashes three drug labs

Sacks of heroin and methamphetamine are laid out in endless rows in a remote Myanmar border zone during a rare raid in the heart of Southeast Asias infamous Golden Triangle. The seizure in one of the worlds biggest narcotics-producing regio...

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt to to suspend biometric attendance

As a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus in Karnataka, the state government has planned to suspend biometric attendance for the time-being at its offices, also in corporate and IT companies, Medical Education Minister...

Of creativity, breaking glass ceilings and feminism!

More and more women are becoming financially independent and exercising their choices freely in both personal and professional lives, enabling them to redefine the textbook meaning of feminism and strengthen the bond of sisterhood, say some...

Thai judge who alleged interference dies in 2nd suicide bid

Police in Thailand says a judge who shot himself last year to publicize alleged interference in his work has died after what was apparently a second suicide attempt. Police Maj. Sathitchai Nitayawan in the northern province of Chiang Mai sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020