Veteran DMK leader Anbazhagan dead; thousands bid tearful

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:29 IST
Anbazhagan (97) was the senior-most leader in the party after the death of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi in August 2018. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Dubbed as one of the tallest leaders of the Dravidian movement, veteran DMK leader K Anbazhagan, a close confidant of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi died here on Saturday following a brief illness, the party said. Anbazhagan (97) was the senior-most leader in the party after the death of DMK patriarch Karunanidhi in August 2018.

Known as 'Perasiriyar' (professor) in DMK circles, he has been the party's general secretary for the last 43 years. He was not keeping well for some time due to age-related ailments and on February 24 was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here after his health deteriorated.

He breathed his last at the hospital at 1 a.m on Saturday, DMK chief M K Stalin said. Anbazhagan who began his political innings under the tutelage of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar and DMK founder C N Annadurai was also a nine-time MLA. He has also held posts of Minister of Education and Finance during the DMK rule.

However, due to ill-health, he kept away from active politics for some time. In a statement, Stalin said Anbazhagan passed away at 1 a.m and party flags would fly at half-mast during the seven- day mourning.

All DMK programs have been postponed for a week, he added. A host of leaders cutting across party lines offered their condolences to the family of Anbazhagan.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death. Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, state Congress leaders K S Alagiri and K V Thangkabalu who paid homage to the departed leader at his house.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Congress leader P Chidambaram also expressed their condolence. "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the veteran of the Dravidian movement, former Tamil Nadu minister, scholar politician, and DMK general secretary K Anbhazhagan", Venkaiah Naidu said in a tweet.

"Perasiriyar, as called by his admirers, was a great orator and a scholar. His wisdom, his ability to constantly pursue the ideology he believed in and his commitment to the cause of people inspire all," he added. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted his condolence in Tamil and said, "saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Member of Lok Sabha, seasoned politician, able administrator and DMK General Secretary, Shri K Anbhazhagan." Rahul Gandhi sent a letter to Anbazhagan's son Anbuselvan. "I am deeply saddened by the demise of your father. I can well imagine your anguish and sorrow at losing him. Please accept my heartfelt condolences," he said.

Purohit, in his message, said, "With a political span covering nearly seven decades his contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu will always remain unforgettable." "His demise is an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu and particularly to the leader of the DMK and their party members," he added. Palaniswami said the demise of Anbhazhagan was a huge loss to the state.

"I extend my deep condolences to his family members and partymen in this hour of grief...," the chief minister said. Speaking to reporters after paying homage to the DMK stalwart, Rajinikanth said, "I extend my deep condolences to his family members and DMK cadres." Later in the evening, Anbazhagan's body draped in a DMK flag was taken in a procession from his residence for cremation.

It may be recalled that Stalin chose not to celebrate his birthday (on March 1) due to the hospitalization of Anbhazhagan. Anbhazhagan is survived by two daughters and a son.

