Centre plans to provide PMBJP in each block of India by this year: Jitendra Singh

  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:25 IST
Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', Singh underscored the importance of celebrating the day saying, it aims at providing further impetus and create awareness about the use of generic medicines. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The government plans to have at least one centre of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in every block of the country by the end of this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday. Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', Singh underscored the importance of celebrating the day saying, it aims at providing further impetus and create awareness about the use of generic medicines.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office also said the speed of development in Jammu and Kashmir has increased manifold after it became a Union Territory as "all progressive central laws have been directly implemented here without any hindrance". Special arrangements were made to telecast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with owners of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and beneficiaries of the PMBJP across the country through video conference.

The day also highlights the initiatives taken by the government to make quality healthcare affordable for all, Singh said. Listing the benefits of the PMBJP scheme, he said the government launched it to promote affordable and quality generic medicines among the people.

"These centers have been established to provide generic drugs, which are available at lesser prices but are equivalent in quality and efficacy as expensive branded drugs. The government plans to have at least one PMBJP centre in each block of the country by the end of 2020," he said. Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government, Singh said Kathua has emerged as a hub of education and health services hub with the establishment of several colleges and hospitals.

He also advised the gathering to take precautions against coronavirus by following the advisory issued by the Health ministry.

