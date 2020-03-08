Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hunger message' to more people now with PM's Twitter handle,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:38 IST
'Hunger message' to more people now with PM's Twitter handle,

says woman achiever Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI): Sneha Mohandoss, who made the first post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's twitter handle on International Women's Day, said she was proud to have got the "huge opportunity" and was able to put across her message of feeding the homeless to a wider section of people. Mohandoss, a Chennai resident, who launched her 'Food Bank,' an initiative to provide food to the homeless in 2015 said she was very happy and proud to have got the opportunity.

"I think if there is a word better than proud to convey what I feel. It was a huge responsibility since the Prime Minister himself provided the opportunity which has to be used appropriately and the message should correctly reach the people. Every word counts and I believe I have used this opportunity rightly," she told PTI here. Through the PM's twitter handle, the message has reached a wider section of people, she said.

On her work, the 27-year-old said she does not solicit or accept money from anyone and was dependent on contributions in kind and support of volunteers to cook and supply food to the beneficiaries. She said she believed she would get more support for her initiative in areas like food preparation, storage and supply in view of the opportunity she got to send across her message through the Prime Minister's social media account.

Asked how she got the opportunity, she said she was shortlisted by the Prime Minister's Office after a volunteer nominated her name and it was shared by many on the social media. "I received a call from the PMO that I have been shortlisted. I was told that I will be the first person to tweet and I felt our effort has paid off," she said. Be it the Chennai floods of 2015 or cyclone Gaja, it was the Food Bank's dedicated volunteers who took upon themselves the task of getting raw materials for cooking food and sending it to those who needed it, she said.

"It is the work of volunteers. I am not the only one who is behind providing food to the homeless." Food Bank has 18 chapters including those in Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad and a volunteer from South Africa has also been working, she said. "Our policy is not to collect money and our volunteers everywhere stick to it," she said. Depending on contributions, the number of beneficiaries vary and in a month 'mass cooking,' was being done to feed the homeless, she said adding in Chennai, there are about 100 volunteers and across the country there are more than 500, she said.

In her tweet in the Prime Minister's handle, she said, "You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. "Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs." In her 2.37-minute video clip, she said, "The basic motto is to fight against hunger and create a hunger-free nation." In a unique social media initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over his accounts on various platforms to seven woman achievers from different fields to share their life journeys and messages on the International Women's Day.

From a farmer to activists working in the fields of sanitation, disability rights, water conservation and fighting hunger to somebody dedicated to reviving Kashmir handicraft industry, women used Modi's accounts which enjoy a huge following, to share their stories and spread their messages. PTI VGN NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...

Everyone was a little on edge, says Lanning

Meg Lanning on Sunday hailed her team after captaining Australia to their fifth ICC Womens T20 World Cup title here. The skipper has been at the helm for many an Australian success but took that to a new level at the MCG with an 85-run vict...

Busy women with heart disease need flexible lifestyle programmes: Study

In recent study researchers have found that women with cardiovascular diseases need options for lifestyle programmes that fit their busy schedules. On International Womens Day, the study was published in the European Journal of Preventive C...

Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jets automated flight control system as well as on the pilots an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020