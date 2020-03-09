Left Menu
Man held for abusive language against PM at anti-CAA protest

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:37 IST
A 62-year-old man from Parbhani inMaharashtra was arrested on Monday for allegedly using abusivewords against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ananti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, police said

A video of the accused, identified as Sheikh GaniSheikh Rehman, purportedly using derogatory language againstthe PM during the sit-in protest near the Parbhani Collector'soffice has gone viral, a police official said

After an FIR was lodged by local leaders of the BJP,police arrested Sheikh under various provisions of theMaharashtra Police Act including section 294 (Punishment forObscene Act or Words in Public), he said.

