Thane district administration invokes Disaster Management Act

The district administration on Wednesday invoked the 'Disaster Management Act' to effectively deal with any situation arising out of spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Till now, 11 positive cases of the viral infection have come to light in Maharashtra. Of these, eight have been reported from Pune, two from Mumbai and one from Nagpur.

District collector Rajesh Narvekar announced the implementation of the Disaster Management Act in Thane. Narvekar is also chief of the District Disaster Management Authority.

"Since, Thane abuts Mumbai, many tourists travel to or stay in the district. Therefore, it is necessary to take immediate measures to control the infection and prevent the spread of the virus," officials said. Dr Kailash Pawar, District Civil Surgeon, and District Health Officer of Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) Dr Manish Renge have been appointed as nodal officers to implement the Act, they said.

Also, responsibilities have been fixed on the police, the municipal corporation, ZP, health, revenue, food and drug administration, education and industrial departments to deal with the situation, the officials said. Due to enforcement of the law, officers appointed in the disaster management have to create separate medical teams and deploy them full time to deal with suspected coronavirus patients, they said.

Authorities have been given powers to take action against private hospitals not cooperating, they said. They have also been empowered to act against sale of masks and drugs at exorbitant rates, the officials said.

Instructions for disinfection of places like bus and train stations, malls, hotels, banks and ATMs, among others, have been given, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

