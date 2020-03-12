Left Menu
Fifth coronavirus case reported in Karnataka; Minister assures

A 26-year-old man who returned from Greece has tested positive for coronavirus, making it the fifth case in Karnataka, the health department said on Thursday. The patient has been admitted and isolated at a hospital and his condition is stable, a department media bulletin said.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu, who tweeted confirming about one more COVID-19 positive case in the state, later asked those from the state stranded at airports in Italy not to panic, saying the Centre has assured that efforts were being made for their safe return. The day also saw the education department declaring summer holidays for students from kintergarden to class six and study leave for higher classes in the city as a precautionary measure.

The health department bulletin said "All primary contacts (of the 26-year old man) have been traced and are asymptomatic. Home quarantine has been advised and being followed-up." According to sources, the patient is from Mumbai. He travelled from Greece to Mumbai on March 6, and came by flight to Bengaluru on March 8, they said, adding he had been to office on March 9, during which he is said to have spoken to four of his close friends and gone back home after a few hours.

"He was hospitalised the same day. One brother of his is staying with him in Bengaluru..parents and wife are in Mumbai," sources said. The man used an autorickshaw to commute in Bengaluru.

Information has been collected about the driver and three members of his family and all precautionary measures have been taken. The department also said all primary contacts of previously reported four people who tested positive for the virus are under surveillance and no symptomatic cases have been reported.

Sriramulu told reporters that he has been receiving video and text messages from people stranded at Milan and Rome requesting for help. Im in touch with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Im also in touch with External Affairs Ministry- those from the state at Milan, Rome- who are stuck at airports , they need not worry.Im told by the central Ministers that special flight will go there to get people back soon, he said.

The stranded passengers are pointing to the recent circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil aviation on the need to obtain a certificate that proves they have tested negative for the infection as the reason for them not being able to travel back home. Several from Karnataka are among hundreds of Indians stranded at airports in Italy, where 827 people have died in the last two weeks due to coronavirus, according to reports.

The state education department declared summer holidays for pre-nursery, LKG and UKG students in Bengaluru North, South and Rural district limits, as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19 among children. Also holidays have been declared for students from class 1 to 6 immediately, and they will be promoted to next class based on their performance during the academic year, a department circular said.

The education department said students from 7-10 class would have study leave with immediate effect and they will be asked to come only for the annual exams..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

