112 housed at ITBP quarantine test negative for coronavirus

All 112 people admitted to an ITBP quarantine facility here for over a fortnight have tested negative for coronavirus and are expected to be released on Friday, a senior official said. All of them were evacuated last month from Wuhan in China.

"After 14 days of quarantine at ITBP facility in Chhawla, 112 inmates, including 36 foreign nationals, have tested negative for coronavirus," an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said. "Today is the 16th day of their quarantine," he said. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and ITBP chief S S Deswal will meet them at the facility and see them off around 11 am, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.