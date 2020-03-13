Coronavirus: Mumbai railway museum closed for public viewing

A railway museum in Mumbai hasbeen closed for public viewing in the backdrop of thecoronavirus situation, officials said on Friday

The Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus in south Mumbai would remain closed for publicviewing this month as a preventive measure, they said

Of the 14 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra sofar, three are from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

