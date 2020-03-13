Coronavirus: HC says visit courts only if necessary

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Bombay High Court on Friday asked lawyers and litigants in Maharashtra to come to courts only if it is necessary. A ciruclar issued by the High Court's Registrar General said that "litigants, public and advocates in Maharashtra are hereby informed that they should avoid visiting court complexes unless necessary".

While visiting the high court, they should adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, it added. So far, 17 persons have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state - three each in Mumbai and Nagpur, 10 in Pune and one in Thane..

