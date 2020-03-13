Wi-fi services at 5,628 rly stations, CCTV cameras at 522: Govt

Wi-fi services and CCTV cameras have been installed at 5,628 and 522 railway stations respectively, the government informed Parliament on Friday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Real Time Train Information System (RTIS) was implemented in 2,700 locomotives.

"The device fitted in the locomotive sends train movement updates every 30 seconds, along with its location, to the RTIS server. The information is relayed to the section controller via the Control Office Applications (COA). About 25 per cent of the total arrival departure updates in control charts are now automated, based on inputs received from the RTIS," Goyal said. He added that Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tagging was done in more than 20,000 wagons and 2,000 coaches.

"This helps in accurate and automatic identification of rolling stock as they move across the country, with a special focus on improving their safety and reliability," Goyal said. "Wi-Fi services at 5628 stations and CCTV Cameras at 522 stations have been provided so far," he added.

The railway minister further said artificial intelligence-based methods were also being used in passenger services to predict the probability of confirmation of wait-listed tickets..

