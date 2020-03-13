CM takes a walk around legislature complex

As the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature draws to a close on Saturday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday decided to wallk around the Vidhan Bhavan complex, much to the amusement of security officials. Accompanied by Speaker Nana Patole, Thackeray did five rounds of the legislature complex and its lawns.

"I am taking rounds to check which students are loitering outside their classrooms," the chief minister joked. He also inspected the roof at the main gate near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and discussed if any changes could be made.

Before he became chief minister, Thackeray often took evening walk near Mayor's bungalow in Shivaji Park..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

