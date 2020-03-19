Left Menu
Maharashtra CM in touch with Indian Consulate in Singapore over evacuation of students

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with the Indian Consulate in Singapore regarding the evacuation of students stranded in the area to Mumbai, the Chief Minister's office said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 13:44 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is in touch with the Indian Consulate in Singapore regarding the evacuation of students stranded in the area to Mumbai, the Chief Minister's office said on Thursday. Thackeray also spoke to the students stranded in Singapore, it added.

Further details are awaited. India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 169 in the country. According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected with the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

