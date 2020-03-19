Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt transfers 8 executive directors of state-run banks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:24 IST
Govt transfers 8 executive directors of state-run banks

The Centre has transferred eight executive directors of state-run banks with effect from the financial year beginning April 1, according to an official order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposals of the Department of Financial Services on Wednesday.

Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director (ED) of United Bank of India (UBI) has been appointed as ED, Punjab National Bank (PNB) until September 19, 2021; and Vijay Dube, ED, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) appointed as ED of PNB until October 31, 2021, according to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. Ajit Kumar Das, ED, UBI was appointed as ED, Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) until his superannuation on March 31, 2021. He will preside over Govind N Dongre, it said.

Birupaksha Mishra, ED, Corporation Bank was appointed as ED, UBI until his superannuation on January 31, 2021; and Krishnan S, ED, Syndicate Bank was appointed as ED, Canara Bank until October 31, 2020, the order said. Ajay K Khurana, ED, Syndicate Bank has been appointed as ED, Bank of Baroda until September 19, 2021; and K Ramachandran, ED, Allahabad Bank was appointed as ED, Indian Bank until June 30, 2021, it said.

P R Rajagopal, ED of Allahabad Bank has been appointed as ED of Bank of India with effect from the date of assumption of office until February 28, 2022. He will preside over Atanu Kumar Das, the order said. Besides Rajagopal, all the appointments have been made with effect from April 1, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Delhi peace panel to seek Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp's help to spot those behind inflammatory posts

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee for Peace and Harmony said on Thursday that it will ask WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter to help it identify some offenders who have shared inflammatory posts on social media. The panel, set up to foil...

Indians who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran in proper medical care, recovering: MEA.

Indians who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran in proper medical care, recovering MEA....

Greece hands over Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020

Greece on Thursday handed over the Olympic flame to Tokyo 2020 organisers at a ceremony held behind closed doors amid calls for the Olympics to be postponed over the coronavirus pandemic. In the absence of spectators, Olympic gymnastics cha...

Esports-La Liga players turn to FIFA to help fill coronavirus void

Spains La Liga may be shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the fierce competition between teams is set to carry on in the virtual world with an esports tournament featuring a player from each club. With all major European soccer l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020