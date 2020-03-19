Left Menu
'Panchagavya havan' can check coronavirus: BJP MP

A 'havan' using five major substances obtained from cow can be a panacea for coronavirus, BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast claimed on Thursday. Speaking in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, he said a message should be sent to the House that coronavirus would do no harm if anyone does this 'panchagavya havan'. Mast said his suggestion is based on his experience.

Panchgavya is a term used to describe five major substances, obtained from cow -- urine, milk, ghee, curd and dung. NCP MP Supriya Sule talked about the severe impact of the deadly virus on the country's economy and said the government should prepare long-term plans for faster growth.

