TN Governor seeks mass support to PM's 'janata curfew' call

Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Govenor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday appealed to the people of the state to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "janata curfew" call as part of the country's fight against coronavirus. He appealed to the youth of the state, organisations like NCC and the civil society to spread awareness on the Prime Minister's call.

"The Governor (has) appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to support the Janata Curfew on March 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to prevent and stop this global pandemic," a Raj Bhavan release said. He requested the people to abide by this "janata curfew" and not to leave their homes, it added.

He sought peoples support to express gratitude to lakhs of people who have been working day and night in hospitals and airports to fight against coronavirus by clapping hands, in line with the Prime Minister's request, the release said. He also requested the local authorities across the state to sound a siren at 5 pm on Sunday, it said.

"The success of a peoples curfew and the experience gained from it will also prepare us for our upcoming challenges," it added. On Thursday, Modi in an address to the nation had called for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus, and asked the entire country to observe the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' from 7 AM on Sunday.

In a televised address, he had asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible, a statement that came amidst growing demand for stricter implementation of social distancing, a key to stem the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed almost 10,000 lives globally..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

