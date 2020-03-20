Haryana suspends bus service on Sunday

In response to the 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government on Friday announced to suspend the bus service in the state from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. Confirming it, state Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said, "The state government is working at every level to tackle the spread of coronavirus and in view of the same, a decision has been taken to suspend the public bus service from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22." The minister said a priority should be given to the cleanliness of offices, bus stands and workshops in view of the pandemic

He also instructed to make masks available to all employees, drivers and operators in offices.

