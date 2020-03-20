Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:45 IST
Yediyurappa urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 testing labs at
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he has pointed out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the need for reagents and opening testing labs at some places. Yediyurappa was talking to reporters here after a video conference with Modi and other chief ministers on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief minister said during the discussion with the Prime Minister, he shared information regarding measures taken by the state government. The prime minister stressed the need for social distancing and shared details about the steps taken by the central government.

"He (PM) said, the number of cases are increasing and it was a wake-up call, he advised for quarantining in a big way," Yediyurappa said, adding that he pointed out to Modi the need for reagents and opening of testing labs at Ballari, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, and Mangaluru. "PM agreed to our suggestions," Yediyurappa said.

The prime minister assured chief ministers that he would look into their demands and wanted them to ensure that there was no shortage of food and medicines and coronavirus related guidelines were followed, Yediyurappa added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

