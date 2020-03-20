J&K LG reviews preparedness for COVID-19 prevention

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Friday reviewed the Union Territory's preparedness and arrangements for dealing with coronavirus outbreak and urged people to not panic, an official release said. Murmu also said that his administration was working round the clock for ensuring the welfare of the people and assured the residents that all necessary measures are in place to prevent the spread of the infection.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his motivational appeal to the people for ensuring self imposed 'Janta curfew' on March 22, the LG thanked him for the initiative to contain the spread of the virus. Reviewing the arrangements at a high-level meeting here, the spokesperson said the LG lauded the efforts of frontline health workers, security forces and the staff of essential services and appealed to the general public to complement the efforts of the government and cooperate in breaking the chain by participating in Janta curfew. Murmu reiterated that there would be no shortage of essential commodities or any service and asked people to maintain social distance as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus.

He also cautioned the people to not fall prey to rumours of any kind and rely only on the administration for authentic information. He also warned that action would be initiated against rumour mongers who indulge in any kind of malicious propaganda or spread unverified news.

He further emphasised on the need to follow the advisories being issued by the administration to minimise the spread of the virus and urged people to take special care of vulnerable age groups like elderly, children and people with existing illnesses. He said that each and every individual would require to follow the guidelines being issued by the concerned authorities and hoped that with the cooperation of the general public, the virus will be contained and defeated at the earliest.

