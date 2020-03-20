Left Menu
Shaheen Bagh protestors should reconsider crowding due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic, says Hussain Dalwai

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Friday advised the Shaheen Bagh protestors to reconsider their protest and avoid crowding just to protect themselves from the global pandemic.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 20-03-2020 21:12 IST
Congress leader Hussain Dalwai (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Friday advised the Shaheen Bagh protestors to reconsider their protest and avoid crowding just to protect themselves from the global pandemic. "There should be no crowding not in temples and mosques. I would say that protests like Shaheen Bagh should also think about it," Dalwai told ANI.

Congress leader also recommended that all should cooperate with the government in order to strengthen the fight against coronavirus and cautioned that crowding at one location can be very dangerous. "We all should cooperate with the government and this disease is like that being in close proximity is an issue. Prayers should be done at home but crowding at one location can be dangerous," he added.

Hundreds of demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Dalwai supported the move made by the chief minister of Delhi to close all shops apart from essential facilities in the wake of the global pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said All malls in the national capital will be closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies. Kejriwal tweeted that grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in the malls will remain open.

"In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)" the chief minister tweeted. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that not more than 20 people will be allowed to gather at any place for social, cultural, religious, academics, seminars, conference purposes in the state.

A total of 17 persons including 1 foreigner have tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.

The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

