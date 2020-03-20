Sheena Bora murder: Peter Mukerjea released from Mumbai jail

Sheena Bora murder case accusedPeter Mukerjea on Friday walked out of the Arthur Road prisonhere after spending over four years behind bars

The release came after the six-week stay on the BombayHigh Court order granting the former media baron bail in themurder case ended on Thursday with the CBI not moving anappeal before the Supreme Court

That development had removed a major hurdle in thepath of Mukerjeas release over four years after hewas arrested in the case.

