Mumbai Monorail to suspend services on Sunday

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a `Janta curfew' on March 22, city town planning authority MMRDA has decided to temporarily suspend services of Mumbai Monorail on Sunday. The services will be suspended at 2330 hours on March 21 and will resume at 0530 hours on March 23, it said on Friday.

However, three security personnel, including two from Maharashtra security force, will be present at each station with 12 hours duty for emergency. MMRDA has also directed that all emergency vehicles, poolcar, pickup vehicle, security vehicle as well as boom lift should be available at the stations.

Apart from this, the authority has instructed to keep the staff canteen open during the period to supply food in case of emergency. The prime minister on Thursday appealed people to stay indoors on Sunday in an effort to promote social distancing to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

