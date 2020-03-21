Six Indigo flights scheduled for March 22 from Raipur cancelled

Six Indigo flights scheduled to operate from here on March 22 have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and Janata curfew, the Raipur Airport Director informed. 6E 245 Raipur - Indore, 6E 2409 Raipur - Delhi, 6E 473 Raipur - Hyderabad, 6E 2512 Raipur - Delhi, 6E 252 Raipur - Kolkata and 6E 7265 Raipur - Kolkata flights for March 22 stand cancelled.

A Vistara Airlines flight UK 794 Delhi Raipur has also been cancelled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to follow the concept of 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm. He said that no one apart from those involved with essential services is supposed to venture out of their homes.

India has reported 271 cases of coronavirus so far, according to official data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.