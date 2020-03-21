PIB implements social distancing at cabinet briefing

Seeking to implement social-distancing measures to check the spread of the coronavirus, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) gave journalists an option on Saturday to watch the briefing on the cabinet decisions online and put questions to Union ministers through WhatsApp. The journalists present at the National Media Centre were asked to maintain a distance with each other by leaving seats and rows vacant.

Not many scribes were present at the National Media Centre. Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the briefing.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for social distancing as a measure to check the spread of the coronavirus, saying precautions were necessary as there was no sure shot cure for COVID-19..

