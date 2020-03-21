UP: Aadishakti Peeth Devipatan temple to remain closed till Mar 31

The Aadishakti Peeth Devipatan temple, which is located in Tulsipur area of Balrampur district bordering Nepal, will remain closed for devotees till March 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Mahant of Aadishakti Peeth Devipatan temple Mithilesh Nath Yogi on Saturday said the decision was taken following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent nationwide appeal to the people to maintain social distancing.

"Following the coronavirus outbreak, the managing committee of the temple has decided restrict the entry of devotees till March 31. The fair which is held every year during Navratras has been put on hold till April 2," he said. The mahant also said the number of people coming from Nepal as part of 'Peer Ratna' on 'panchami' (the fifth day of the Navaratras) has been restricted to 10, and that too after they clear the medical tests.

