255 more from Bangladesh, other countries return to Srinagar

A total of 255 more people have returned to the district from Bangladesh and other countries up to 2 pm since morning, the local administration said on Saturday. "255 more people have returned to the district from Bangladesh and other countries up to 2 pm since morning. They have been isolated to undergo quarantine as a preventive measure," said the administration.

"50 well-equipped quarantine facilities have been set up in the district," added the administration. Students arrived from Bangladesh at Srinagar International Airport on Thursday. They have been quarantined at pre-designated locations by the district administration

Earlier today, the administration shut markets in Srinagar as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus. The administration has also passed an order for its employees to attend offices on alternate weeks. Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

