Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida metro curtails timings for March 23, no train from 10 am to 4 pm

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:10 IST
Noida metro curtails timings for March 23, no train from 10 am to 4 pm
In view of the spread of coronavirus, some changes have been introduced in the frequency and running schedule of the trains and buses for March 23 also, the NMRC said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the coronavirus breakout, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will operate on curtailed timings on Monday and will not have any service between 10 am and 4 pm, officials said on Saturday. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which manages the Aqua Line, has already announced its suspension of the metro and city bus services for Sunday, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata curfew'.

In view of the spread of coronavirus, some changes have been introduced in the frequency and running schedule of the trains and buses for March 23 also, the NMRC said in a statement. It also advised people to use the metro for essential travel only and maintain social distancing while urging those with symptoms of COVID-19 to not use public transport.

"Between 6 am and 8 am, trains and buses will ply at a frequency of 20 minutes, while the frequency would remain normal -- 7.5 minutes -- during the next two hours 8 am to 10 am," it stated. "There will be no train and bus service between 10 AM and 4 PM on Monday. Between 4 pm and 8 pm, the frequency of trains will be 7.5 minutes," the NMRC said. "The last service will be available from terminal stations at 8 pm," it added. Aqua-Line and city bus services are available from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 10 pm and on Sundays from 8 am to 10 pm. The frequency of the services is 7.5 minutes in peak hours and 10 minutes in non-peak hours, the NMRC said.

Information regarding train and bus services on March 24 (Tuesday) will be intimated accordingly, it added. The NMRC said it was taking all measures and precautions to keep its premises, including rail coaches, clean and sanitized in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "In course of the journey and stay within the Metro premises, passengers are requested to follow the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time to contain the spread of coronavirus," it said.

"Any passenger who has symptoms similar to those infected by COVID–19 are strictly advised to avoid travel by the metro or any other mode of public transport," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...

Haryana restricts public dealings in govt offices amid coronavirus threat

Taking a step further to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, the Haryana Government on Saturday decided to restrict the public dealings in government offices across the state. A spokesperson of the government said that as ...

Terrorists shot at civilian, victim hospitalised

Terrorists in Kashmirs Kulgam district shot at and injured a civilian on Saturday evening, police said.In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, Terrorists shot at a civilian in Turigam area of Kulgam this evening. Injured shifted to hospital f...

Royal Air Maroc suspends all domestic flights until further notice

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc RAM suspended its domestic flights until further notice to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the state news agency said on Saturday.The Kingdom has reported 96 cases of the flu-like disease. Reporting By Ahmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020