Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal to open schools during 'Janata Curfew' to distribute

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:34 IST
Bengal to open schools during 'Janata Curfew' to distribute
A school education department official said similar circulars were sent to schools in other districts. Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government on Saturday asked all state-run schools, that are shut till April 15 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, to open the institutes on Sunday to facilitate quick distribution of mid-day meals to children, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday.

A circular issued by the District Inspector of Schools, Kolkata said that since rice and potato -- 2 kg for each student for a month -- will be distributed from the schools from Monday onwards, "all heads of schools are requested to keep the institutes open on Saturday and Sunday". The circular was sent to all junior, high and higher secondary schools under Kolkata district.

A school education department official said similar circulars were sent to schools in other districts. "We want to ensure that the students are not deprived of mid-day meals even when classes are suspended," he said.

The official said that the students won't have to come to the schools and the mid-day meals will be handed over to their guardians. Meanwhile, taking a dig at the TMC government, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta said, "To undermine Sunday's Janata Curfew, W Bengal government has deemed rice & potatoes will be distributed at schools tomorrow. This means there will be crowds at schools. The exercise, which could have been done Monday is aimed at subverting social distancing. This is vindictive politics." The ruling Trinamool Congress, however, denied there was any political motive behind the move.

"Our CM Mamata Banerjee has given a call to unitedly fight the coronavirus outbreak. This circular is purely an administrative decision with regard to the quick distribution of essential commodities for children. It should not be politicized," a senior TMC leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020