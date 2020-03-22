COVID-19: J-K students body urges PM's intervention to reduce airfares to Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in Dehradun has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to reduce fares of flights to Srinagar, citing hardships for students in returning home in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in Dehradun has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to reduce fares of flights to Srinagar, citing hardships for students in returning home in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Nasir Khueham, the spokesperson of the association, requested the Prime Minister and the Union Civil Aviation Minister to urgently look into the matter and provide relief to the stranded students. He also requested the two leaders to take measures to control the airfares.
"Hundreds of Kashmiri students are stranded in different parts of the country after the government ordered the closure of educational institutions till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak. The airfares are very high and students cannot afford to spend so much," Khueham told media on Saturday. The Centre had announced countrywide closure of all educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities till March 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Srinagar
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Dehradun
- COVID
ALSO READ
3 of family, including 5-yr-old girl, killed as house catches fire in Srinagar
Over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Coronavirus: Srinagar mayor calls for cancellation of Khelo India winter games
Govt gives Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia to girl who lost family in Srinagar fire
One dead, another injured as car comes under rolling boulders on Jammu-Srinagar NH