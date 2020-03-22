Left Menu
'Janata Curfew' brings Puducherry to a standstill

  • PTI
  • Pondy
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 11:26 IST
  22-03-2020
All shops and establishments, hotels, places of tourist interest in Puducherry remained closed Sunday as the union territory responded to the call for a 'Janata Curfew' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure social distancing to control the spread of coronavirus. Puducherry came to a standstill due to the 'Janata curfew.' The local bus terminals, railway stations and municipal markets wore a deserted look.

The entire stretch of beach road which is normally teeming with people, tourists and others was out of bounds for the people as the government had closed the road till end of this month. Vegetable markets and other outlets suspended their business.

The territorial government had already declared closure of all retail outlets selling liquor, arrack and toddy in Puducherry and outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam which are traditionally wet pockets. All temples, Aurobindo Ashram, Bharathi park and tourist centric boat houses were closed and there was restriction on visitors in several other places of worship.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had already made separate appeals to the people to respond to the Prime Minister`s call for 'Janata Curfew.' They also urged the people to clap hands at 5 p m Sunday as a mark of appreciation of the work done by the health staff, police and other volunteers..

