Telangana observes 'Janata curfew' (Eds: Updating with details) Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI): Roads in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana wore a deserted look on Sunday as people participated volunatarily in the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had on Saturday called for a 24-hour voluntary curfew from 6 am on March 22 to combat the spread of the virus.

Rao, who supported the Prime Minister's call to observe 'Janata curfew' today from 7 am to 9 pm, urged the people of Telangana to stay at home from 6 am Sunday to 6 am on Monday. Telangana should stand as an ideal to the entire country in the decision that the country has taken to observe 'Janata curfew' with self-control, he said.

With citizens remaining indoors, roads in Hyderabad, and in the districts of Karimnagar, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and other parts of Telangana wore a deserted look from Sunday morning even as shops and eateries also remained closed in the state. "It is complete 'Janata curfew' (in Telangana). People have actively supported," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jitender told PTI.

With state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses not operating and majority of the cabs and auto-rickshaws too staying off roads authorities made special arrangements for those people, who arrived to the city from long distance trip, to reach their destination. In view of 'Janata curfew', the South Central Railway (SCR) had announced cancellation/rescheduling of several passenger trains and local trains in Telangana even as the Hyderabad Metro Rail remained closed, but five trains have been kept on stand-by to attend to any emergency.

Owners of shops, malls and other commercial establishments downed their shutters voluntarily. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters that as per the Chief Minister's appeal, 24 hours 'Janata Curfew' from 6 am (on Sunday) is underway in the city.

Thanking the public for the cooperation by staying indoors, Kumar said today a very good example is visible on public-administration partnership. "Due to self-awareness, self-realisation 99 per cent of the public they are indoors. This kind of cooperation is unprecedented in the country's history," he said.

In Telangana, the situation (on coronavirus) is under control, he said adding there is nothing to panic but "we have to be alert and cautious". Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said public have voluntarily participated in the curfew and made it successful.

"It is not curfew but it is "Care for You". On call given by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, this curfew is being observed and I thank the people for their voluntary participation." Karimnagar Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy said businessmen have voluntarily shut down their shops and people extended their support in making 'Janata Curfew' successful by not coming on roads and staying indoors. As on Saturday, Telangana has reported21 positive cases.

The Telangana government on Saturday constituted a committee of experts to study the measures needed to control incidence of coronavirus in the state and to suggest steps based on successful models from the world over. Separately, The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, was invoked in Telangana on Saturday.

The Telangana government has already announced a number of measures, including the closure of all educational institutions (from primary school to university), coaching centres and summer camps till March 31, to prevent the spread of the virus in the state..

