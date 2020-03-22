Janata Curfew: Markets shut, thin attendance in churches as

Nagaland on Sunday joined the rest of the country in observing Janata Curfew, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the country. People chose to stay indoors and vehicles remained off the roads as a preventive measure, while shops and eateries, except medical stores, were shut.

The Sunday devotional service in many churches also witnessed thin attendance. Some churches even remained closed, while few major churches delivered messages through social media sites.

The curfew started at 7 am will continue till 9 pm PM. Nagaland government had made it clear that Sundays curfew will be voluntary and not being enforced by the government.

With the state government appealing the citizens to show solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in consonance with Prime Minister Narendra Modis call for Janta Curfew, the roads, especially in the state capital, Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur wore a deserted look. The state government on Saturday enforced closing down of all crowded market places which do not have the scope of maintaining social distance till further orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Nagaland Joint Christian Forum is also observing Sunday as a 'Day of Prayer' for the people infected in various countries and for the leaders to have the wisdom to take measures to curb the spread of the virus. The body is also seeking God's grace to save the people from being affected.

