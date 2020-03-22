Janta curfew: Thane, Palghar, Nagpur observe total lockdown

Nagpur and Thane, among two of Maharashtra's biggest cities, and Palghar district gave a good reponse to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta curfew call on Sunday with people as well as private and public vehicles keeping off roads and shops and establishments remaining completely shut. Police vans and ambulances were seen plying and personnel were seen checking IDs at railway stations in Thane and Palghar to curb unnecessary train commute.

The three major highways that pass through Thane and Palghar districts, namely Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Agra and Mumbai-Pune were deserted. Townships like Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Dahanu, Talsari etc also wore a deserted look.

The borders of four districts in Konkan Division, of which Thane is a part, were ordered shut on Saturday. Nagpur also saw almost total compliance with the Janta curfew call with roads remaining empty.

City police commissioner BK Upadhyay said people were venturing out only in case of an emergency. Several people, including local Congress MLA Vikas Thakre, were seen giving water to policemen patrolling in the March heat.

